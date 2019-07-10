Armenia Prosecutor General leaves for Belarus on two-day working visit

Armenia’s Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan is on a two-day working visit to Belarus to attend the session of the CIS Interstate Council on Combating Corruption to be held in Minsk, as reported the news service of the Prosecutor General’s Office.
The main topics for discussion will be the improvement of mechanisms for international cooperation in the return of assets, the practice in and results of combating corruption in the member states of the Interstate Council, as well as exchange of experience and information.
The results of implementation of the previously adopted decisions of the CIS Interstate Council on Combating Corruption, the concept paper on cooperation of the member states of the Interstate Council in the fight against corruption and the 2019-23 Interstate Program for Joint Actions against Crimes will also be analyzed during the session.
Artur Davtyan, who was the chairperson of the CIS Interstate Council on Combating Corruption during the past year, will deliver a speech during the session. Within the scope of his visit, the Prosecutor General of Armenia will have meetings with the heads of delegations and prosecutor generals of the states that are members to the treaty on the establishment of the CIS Interstate Council on Combating Corruption.