Mitsubishi Motors shares teaser of modernized SUV Pajero Sport
Mitsubishi Motors shares teaser of modernized SUV Pajero Sport
Region:World News
Theme: Car World

Mitsubishi Motors has shared the teaser of the modernized Pajero Sport off-road vehicle and unveiled the premiere date: it is scheduled for July 25 in Thailand. The company promised that the new product will receive a new design, even more convenience, comfort and quality, Automotive World reported

Since the last large-scale modernization of the model Pajero Sport four years have passed and it is time for a planned update. SUV 2020 model year, judging by the published teaser, performed in the style of the recent L200. From the pickup model got massive bumpers, a differently designed grille and a narrower LED optics.

According to preliminary data, the motor range will remain the same. It includes a 3.0-liter petrol V6 with a capacity of 209 horsepower, a four-cylinder inline 181-hp 2.4-liter turbo diesel, and a 2.5-liter heavy-duty diesel, which is available for models in some Asian countries.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
