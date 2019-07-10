News
Farewell to Arman Kirakossian to be held on July 13
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Society

The Requiem Service for Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Arman Kirakossian will take place on July 12 at 18:00-20:30 at St. Sargis Church in the Nor Nork District. The farewell will be held on July 13 at 12:00-14:00 at Komitas Chamber Music Hall in Yerevan, and the funeral — at the Pantheon in Yerevan, as reported the news service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.

On July 6, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Arman Kirakossian died at the age of 63. Since the first days of Armenia’s independence, Kirakossian has made his invaluable contributions to the advancement of diplomatic service and foreign policy of Armenia.
This text available in   Հայերեն
