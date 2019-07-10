Former Armenia justice minister's father dies at 77

Israel Ambassador hopes economic zone not far from Gyumri becomes a success

Armenia government holds special session

Discussions over Israeli national detained in Armenia continue

Armenia Ombudsman receives OSCE/ODIHR delegation

Child injured from accident in Georgia being transferred to Armenia

Ambassador on arms supplies to Baku: Armenia has its own interests, Israel has its own

Israeli ambassador: Terrible tragedy of Armenians is a great act of murder in history of 20th century

Armenia PM holds phone talks with Iran President

Karabakh President's Spokesperson responds to Donald Tusk's statements

Public discussions on Armenia's draft Anti-Corruption Strategy launched

Farewell to Arman Kirakossian to be held on July 13

Armenia Prosecutor General leaves for Belarus on two-day working visit

Karabakh President expresses condolences on death of Major-General Felix Gzoghyan

Toyota Hilux driver detained after Armenia Zod bridge car accident

Armenian Deputy PM: Yerevan Thermal Power Plant resumes work

Aliyev receives Russian Amy chief and NATO representative

EEC minister names problems for development of EEU member states’ cooperation

Baku hosting regular meeting of Russian head of General Staff and NATO representative

Washington may introduce new sanctions against Tehran

UK Ambassador to US Kim Darroch resigns

Kocharyan’s supporters detained in Yerevan during protests released

Armen Sarkissian to Donald Tusk: Armenia is country which shares European values

Dollar goes down in Armenia

Agarak Copper-Molybdenum Combine suspends its work

Donald Tusk visits Sevanavank monastery in Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province

Microsoft corporate vice president one of speakers at WCIT 2019

Kocharyan’s supporters detained in Yerevan being released

Tigran Avinyan: Problems will be completely eliminated once 5th unit of Hrazdan TPP is restarted

UK-US trade dialogue canceled amid scandal with ambassador

Turkey slams US statement on Turkish purchase of S-400s

Deputy minister: Electricity supply to be restored in Armenia by evening

Two Armenian drivers beaten on Russian-Georgian border

Deputy minister on frequency shifts in electric power system

Armenia 2nd President's lawyer: Robert Kocharyan not allowed to see his son

Armenia PM receives delegation led by European Council President

Robert Kocharyan’s lawyer appeals to Armenian Ombudsman

Armenia MFA issues statement on Turkey's attempt to conduct new drilling in Cyprus

Armenia political party leader claims Nikol Pashinyan, Serzh Sargsyan have a deal

Armenia 2nd President’s lawyer: Kocharyan’s rights are grossly violated

Ministry issues statement on power outage in Armenia

Armenia National Security Service arrests Cassation Court official

Karabakh President visits central stadium of Stepanakert

All passengers evacuated from Yerevan subway amid power outage (PHOTOS)

Armenia education minister receives Israel Ambassador

Deputy PM: We have problems in energy system across Armenia

6 people detained during protests of Armenia 2nd President’s supporters

Clashes between Armenia 2nd President supporters, police officers

Digitain opens new regional office in UK

Pashinyan and Tusk pass by Kocharyan’s supporters protesting near Armenian Government building

Armenia PM thanks Donald Tusk for EU position on Karabakh settlement

ANCA welcomes rules Committee vote on Chu amendment calling for implementation of Royce-Engel Artsakh peace proposal

US House Rules Committee votes to allow vote on Sherman amendment countering Azerbaijani threat to civilian aircraft

European Council President: Karabakh conflict does not have military solution

Minister: Armenian side interested in importing new Belarusian equipment

Yerevan: Girl dies after falling from 10th floor of high-rise building

Tusk: I will visit Lake Sevan today

Tusk: Positive dynamics in Armenia created new opportunities for cooperation

Mark Esper to be new head of Pentagon

Andrea Wiktorin nominated head of EU delegation to Armenia

Trump threatens veto of House defense bill on spendings

My Step MP: Over 1000 employees of Agarak Copper Molybdenum Combine are on strike

Two Qatari military training planes collide

European Council leader arrives in Armenia

Armenia Consul General joins State Senator in Sacramento for Armenian Trade Office bill hearing

World oil prices are rising

4 US presidential candidates co-sponsor Armenian Genocide resolution

Extraordinary meeting of Armenian Parliament held in Yerevan

OSCE Mission will conduct monitoring on border of Artsakh and Azerbaijan

Armenia My Step faction head: No decision on Constitutional Court yet

His Holiness Karekin II receives pilgrims of US Eastern Diocese

Russian State Duma's position on sanctions against Georgia remains unchanged

Georgia MFA welcomes statement by Russia President

Armenia justice minister receives high-level CoE experts

Armenia FM addresses Karabakh citizens' rights at OSCE Informal Ministerial Gathering

Armenia FM meets with Swedish counterpart

Armenia deputy justice minister receives CoE Congress of Local and Regional Authorities Director

French Parliament ratifies Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement

Newly appointed Israeli Ambassador visits Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex

Karabakh Parliament discusses draft Electoral Code with extra-parliamentary forces

Vassilis Maragos: EU to provide comprehensive support to judicial-legal reforms in Armenia

Armenia President expresses condolences on death of legendary Armenian footballer

Armenia Deputy PM, CoE experts discuss grounds for disciplinary proceedings against judges

Armenia Ambassador meets with Frontex Executive Director

Armenia Police Chief receives President of International Association of Chiefs of Police

Israeli ambassador presents credentials to Armenian President

US, China should resume trade talks this week

Donald Tusk: There is no military solution but only political settlement of Karabakh conflict

Minister: Eurasian Economic Union member states may discuss transnational corporations

Former Armenian Prosecutor General questioned within March 1 case

Dollar holding relatively steady in Armenia

Putin not to impose sanctions against Georgia

Police detain man suspected of firing shots at wedding salon in Masis

2 planes collide at Amsterdam airport

Inspections at trade center belonging to Armenian businessman Gagik Tsrukyan continue

Kremlin: No decision on economic sanctions against Georgia yet

Armenia competition commission chairman to participate in competition law, policy session in Geneva

Armenia territorial administration and development minister meets with Belarusian counterpart

Armenia and Russia FMs discuss Artsakh issue