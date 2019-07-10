Ambassador on arms supplies to Baku: Armenia has its own interests, Israel has its own

YEREVAN. – Israel has its own interests, but Armenia has its own, and this is quite normal, newly appointed Israeli Ambassador to Armenia Eliav Belotserkovsky told reporters commenting on Israeli arms supply to Azerbaijan.
When asked whether this question was raised during his meetings with Armenian leadership, the diplomat said that it was better to ask the Armenian side.
“My goal is to strengthen our relations with Armenia. Israel and Armenia have their own interests, this is quite normal. Relations with many countries consist of different components. We see relations with Armenia as a priority and we will strengthen them as much as possible,” he added.