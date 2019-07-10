News
Israel Ambassador hopes economic zone not far from Gyumri becomes a success
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

Israel hopes the project for construction of a hub not far from Gyumri is prospective. This is what newly appointed Ambassador of Israel to Armenia Eliav Belotserkovsky told journalists during a reception in honor of Israel’s Independence Day.

He voiced hope that this project becomes a success and engages many Israeli businessmen. According to him, there are many sectors for the enhancement of Armenia-Israel relations, and one of them is the IT sector and cooperation in science and academics. He mentioned the importance of exchange of experience and the provision of opportunities for Armenian students to study in Israel, as well as training courses for Armenian doctors. “We’re working on materializing the existing potential,” he stated.

Last year, an Israeli company announced about its intention to create a free economic zone in Gyumri that will serve the Eurasian market. The memorandum was signed between Gyumri Municipality and Logistic FTZ.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
