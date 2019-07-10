Armenia government holds special session

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan chaired today a special government session held behind closed doors. The State Medium-Term Expenditures Plan of the Republic of Armenia for 2020-2022 was considered and approved during the session, as reported the Department of Information and Public Relations of the Government of Armenia.
The government gave consent to the initial version of the draft law of the Republic of Armenia on the 2020 State Budget of the Republic of Armenia.
Prime Minister Pashinyan attached importance to consistent implementation of the actions envisaged by the aforementioned plan and assigned the heads of the responsible government agencies to make capital expenditures, engage investments, increase volumes of exports, etc.