News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 11
USD
476.59
EUR
534.88
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.18
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.59
EUR
534.88
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.18
Show news feed
Newspaper: EU puts forward demands for visa liberalization
Newspaper: EU puts forward demands for visa liberalization
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

The launch of Armenia-EU visa liberalization process is postponed due to several reasons, and one of them being a migration crisis in the Middle East, which was a serious blow to the European Union and raised concerns of the EU member states, 168zham newspaper writes on Thursday quoting Polish political analyst Konrad Zashtovt.

In this context the EU has toughened its position and is conducting thorough research in the countries, which may have the potential for visa liberalization. The EU is putting forward demands, when there are illegal migrant flows from the particular state, the analyst said.

He added that the processes following visa liberalization have to be predictable and controllable, and this requires time and certain work within the country.

“The EU has experience of granting visa-free regime to another country – Georgia, and the EU is taking into account all risks,” he said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Tusk: Collapse of Soviet Union was positive development for Russians as well
“It is an honour for me to take part in this Conference in the beautiful city of Batumi…
 MP: Karabakh settlement, liberalization of visa regime with Armenia discussed in Poland
“This is an important format for the development of relations between Armenia and Poland…
 Armen Sarkissian to Donald Tusk: Armenia is country which shares European values
President Sarkissian welcomed the visit of Donald Tusk to Armenia…
Donald Tusk visits Sevanavank monastery in Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province
Donald Tusk will also visit Noratus cemetery…
 Armenia PM receives delegation led by European Council President
Welcoming the President of the European Council to the...
 Armenia PM thanks Donald Tusk for EU position on Karabakh settlement
Nikol Pashinyan highlighted the importance of expanding relations with the EU countries…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos