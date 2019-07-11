Newspaper: EU puts forward demands for visa liberalization

The launch of Armenia-EU visa liberalization process is postponed due to several reasons, and one of them being a migration crisis in the Middle East, which was a serious blow to the European Union and raised concerns of the EU member states, 168zham newspaper writes on Thursday quoting Polish political analyst Konrad Zashtovt.

In this context the EU has toughened its position and is conducting thorough research in the countries, which may have the potential for visa liberalization. The EU is putting forward demands, when there are illegal migrant flows from the particular state, the analyst said.

He added that the processes following visa liberalization have to be predictable and controllable, and this requires time and certain work within the country.

“The EU has experience of granting visa-free regime to another country – Georgia, and the EU is taking into account all risks,” he said.