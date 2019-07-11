News
Unknown man tries to enter Buckingham Palace
Unknown man tries to enter Buckingham Palace
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

London police detained a man who on Wednesday night moved through the fence of Buckingham Palace and tried to get inside, Evening Standard reported.

According to the source, law enforcement officers do not consider this incident an attempted terrorist act.

A twenty-two-year-old man was detained on Wednesday by officers responsible for guarding the royal and high-ranking officials of the metropolitan police unit. The detention was made after he moved through the fence of the front gate of Buckingham Palace.

A source at Buckingham Palace, in turn, told The Sun newspaper that Queen Elizabeth II was in the palace and was asleep when the intruder entered the residence.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
