US Senate submits bill to revise relations with Saudi Arabia

Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the US Senate Republican James Risch introduced to the senators a bill providing for a review of US relations with Saudi Arabia in connection with violations of human rights in the kingdom, as well as the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Al Jazeera reported.
“Senator Jim Risch, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, introduced the bill at Senate hearing on President Donald Trump's "emergency" designation allowing $8bn in precision-guided weapons sales and high-technology transfers to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE)," the source noted.
"I am really hoping that all of us can come together and pass a piece of legislation" that provides "a bipartisan method for re-evaluating our relationship It has headed south on us since about 2015 and unfortunately it comes at a time when Iran presents an increasing challenge to us," Risch said.