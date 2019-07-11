Iranian permanent representative says IAEA meeting bring no results for US

Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna Kazzem Gharibabadi said the US did not achieve the desired results at the special session of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors on compliance with the terms of Iranian nuclear deal, IRNA reported.

According to him, the Wednesday meeting in Vienna witnessed the US isolation.

A special meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors on the development of events around the Iranian nuclear dossier was held in Vienna on June 10.