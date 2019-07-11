News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 11
USD
476.59
EUR
534.88
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.18
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.59
EUR
534.88
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.18
Show news feed
Iranian permanent representative says IAEA meeting bring no results for US
Iranian permanent representative says IAEA meeting bring no results for US
Region:Iran
Theme: Politics

Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna Kazzem Gharibabadi said the US did not achieve the desired results at the special session of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors on compliance with the terms of Iranian nuclear deal, IRNA reported

According to him, the Wednesday meeting in Vienna witnessed the US isolation.

A special meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors on the development of events around the Iranian nuclear dossier was held in Vienna on June 10.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Germany hopes to return Iran to full commitment of nuclear deal
They will continue to work on INSTEX…
 Japan urges Iran to immediately return to implementation of nuclear deal
“We are deeply concerned about Iran’s announcement…
 Bolton on Iran: There has been no strategic decision to give up nuclear weapons
“The problem here not who got out of the deal or who is violating the deal…
Zarif: Iran to fulfill JCPOA obligations as much as EU will do
The Europeans should honor their commitments with regard to the Articles 1 to 3 of the nuclear deal...
 Iran urges US to return to execution of nuclear deal
Tehran advises Europe and the US to return to a rational approach, to the negotiating table…
Lavrov: Russia urges Iran to comply with key provisions of deal with IAEA
“We urge our Iranian colleagues to show restraint to comply with key provisions of the safeguards agreement…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos