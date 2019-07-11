New US ambassador to Turkey arrives in Ankara

The new US ambassador to Turkey, David Satterfield, arrived in Ankara on Wednesday, Hurriyet Daily reported.
“We're pleased to announce that U.S. Ambassador-Designate to Turkey, David M. Satterfield, arrived in Ankara today. Welcome to Turkey!” the U.S. Embassy in Ankara said on Twitter.
According to the Department of State, Satterfield previously worked at US embassies in Egypt, Lebanon, Iraq, Saudi Arabia and Syria. He also led the multinational forces and observers in Italy. Since 2017, he served as US Assistant Secretary of State for the Middle East.
The previous US Ambassador to Turkey, John Bass, headed the US diplomatic mission in Ankara from 2014 to 2017. Bass, now the US ambassador to Afghanistan, left Turkey in October 2017 after the visa crisis between Ankara and Washington, when countries suspended the issuance of non-immigrant visas.