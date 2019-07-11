News
Government grants privileges to 2 companies: Investment volume is about AMD 16 billion
Government grants privileges to 2 companies: Investment volume is about AMD 16 billion
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

The government made a decision on Thursday to grant privileges to "A&M RARE”.

The company has imported equipment for freshwater and mineral water bottling. According to the information provided by the company, within the investment program 14 new workplaces have been created and 1,12 billion drams have been invested.

The government also made a decision on Thursday to grant privileges to "MOEFF GROUP" LLC.

"MOEFF GROUP" LLC was founded in 2016. Within the framework of the investment program, the company plans to engage in production of counterfeit goods from AISI 304 stainless metal in Armavir, Armenia. Within the framework of the presented investment program, the company intends to make a total investment of around 14.7 billion drams.

As a result of the implementation of the investment program, the company will create 100 new jobs with average salary of 130,000 drams.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
