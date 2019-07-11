News
Meeting is scheduled to set up initiative group to elect Patriarch of Constantinople
Meeting is scheduled to set up initiative group to elect Patriarch of Constantinople
Region:Turkey
Theme: Politics

A meeting will be held on July 17 at the Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople to set up an initiative group to organize the election of the Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople, Agos reported.

The Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople has sent an invitation to all the stakeholders to create an initiative for organizing a new Patriarch's election.

According to the statement issued by the Patriarchate, along with the election of the Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople on July 4, the process of organizing the election of a new Patriarch began, which is why the Patriarchate will hold a meeting on July 17.
