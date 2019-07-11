News
Armenia PM: Pensions to rise by 10% in Armenia from January 1, 2020
Armenia PM: Pensions to rise by 10% in Armenia from January 1, 2020
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics


From January 1, 2020, pensions will rise by 10% in Armenia, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the beginning of the government session on Thursday.

According to him, the government yesterday approved the medium-term expenditure program for 2020-2022 at the closed session.

"The salaries of teachers will also rise from September 1. It was also decided to try to solve the housing problems of the citizens who have lost their homes as a result of the earthquake in 1988.  AMD 3 billion will be allocated in this regard,” he said.

Pashinyan reminded that the salaries of the military have already risen since June.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
