Armenian security services' chief instructs to investigate causes of accident in power system

Armenian National Security Chief Artur Vanetsyan has instructed to prepare materials in connection with yesterday’s accident in power system, he said on Thursday.

“Although there are already preliminary data, but deep research needs to be carried out, it is necessary to give an assessment,” he said.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, in his turn, noted that at about 8:00 pm the work of the power system throughout the country was restored, and he thanked the Georgian and Iranian partners in this regard.

“They provided operational support, managed to avoid the consequences that could lead to a long-term collapse of the power system. But in total, our energy system has shown sufficient flexibility and viability. We just need to understand the causes of the accident,” Pashinyan said.

According to him, there are two external versions of what happened, but there are no internal ones.

As reported earlier, several districts in Yerevan and other cities experienced power outage on Wednesday afternoon. Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan informed about power outrage and problems in the energy system.

According to the statement of the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures, there have been frequency shifts in the electric power system. During a press conference, Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration Hakob Vardanyan said the reason of blackout still remains unclear, but the electric power station is sustainable again.