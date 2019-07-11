US may ease sanctions against North Korea

The US is considering the possibility of suspending certain sanctions against North Korea for a period of 12 to 18 months, subject to the abolition of the Yongbyon Nuclear Scientific Research Center and the freezing of the entire nuclear program, Yonhap reported.

According to him, it comes to UN Security Council sanctions restricting the export of coal and textiles from the North Korea, the main source of income for the country. According to the agency, these measures will help the two countries reach a compromise after the failure of their second summit in Vietnam in February of this year, TASS reported.

After the start of talks at the level of working groups, the White House wants to determine the conditions under which the process of denuclearizing the North Korea can begin, the source said, adding that the suspension of the sanctions could be extended if the process proceeds at a good pace. By freezing the nuclear program, the US authorities understand Pyongyang’s refusal to continue the production of warheads, weapons-grade plutonium and highly enriched uranium.

Trump and North Korea leader Kim Jong-un in 2018 held the first summit in the history of the two states in Singapore, which resulted in the signing of a joint document. Pyongyang has pledged to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula in exchange for security guarantees from Washington. The second meeting between the two leaders took place in Vietnamese Hanoi on February 27-28 this year. Trump and Kim Jong-un were unable to reach an agreement and did not sign a new joint document.

On June 30, as part of his visit to South Korea, the head of the Washington administration visited a demilitarized zone on the border of two Korean states, where he met with Kim Jong-un at the border checkpoint in Panmunjom.