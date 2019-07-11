Armenia Ambassador presents Letters of Credence to Canada's Governor General

Ambassador of Armenia to Canada Anahit Harutyunyan presented Tuesday her Letters of Credence to Governor General of Canada Julie Payette.
As reported the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, the Governor General congratulated Armenia’s Ambassador on assuming office and wished her success in her important mission.
Expressing gratitude to the Governor General for the kind wishes, Anahit Harutyunyan assured that her activities will be targeted at the deepening of bilateral ties and expansion of the mutually beneficial cooperation. Touching upon Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau’s official visit to Armenia last year, Ambassador Harutyunyan emphasized that that historic event has conveyed new air and quality to the Armenian-Canadian partnership.
Anahit Harutyunyan reaffirmed the gratitude of the Armenian authorities and people for the recognition and condemnation of the Armenian Genocide by Canada’s parliament and government, as well as for declaring April 24th as the Day of Remembrance of the Armenian Genocide.
The solemn ceremony at the Governor General’s official residence in Quebec was followed by the personal talks between Julie Payette and Anahit Harutyunyan.