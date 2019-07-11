News
Thursday
July 11
MP: Karabakh settlement, liberalization of visa regime with Armenia discussed in Poland
MP: Karabakh settlement, liberalization of visa regime with Armenia discussed in Poland
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

During the meeting with the Polish colleagues, bilateral relations between Armenia and Poland, as well as between Armenia and the EU, were discussed. The deputy from the ruling Mt Step bloc Sos Avetisyan told reporters on Thursday.

According to him, during the meeting they discussed issues of simplifying the visa regime, enhancing mutual visits and the problem of the Karabakh settlement.

“This is an important format for the development of relations between Armenia and Poland from the point of view of the development of further relations between the two friendly countries,” said Avetisyan.

In turn, the secretary of the Prosperous Armenia Party’s parliamentary faction, Aram Abovyan, noted that the Polish side was interested in the events and processes taking place in the republic.

“They showed interest in the real changes taking place in the country, rather than the formal state of affairs. They were also interested in the situation in our region,” the MP said, adding that the Polish side presented its vision of the development of Armenia-EU relations.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
