Armenian side expresses concern over statements by Polish FM in Baku

During the meeting in Warsaw, the question of the statements made by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland in Baku was discussed, Anush Begloyan, My Step bloc MP told reporters.

According to the deputy, the statement of the Polish Foreign Minister caused concern of the Armenian side.

“We had a meeting at the Polish Foreign Ministry, at which this issue was discussed, and the Armenian side presented its position,” said Begloyan.

At the same time, the parliamentarian recalled that the head of the Foreign Ministry of Poland during his visit to Azerbaijan stated that Warsaw supports and respects the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, but did not mention the right of peoples to self-determination.

The deputy assured that the Polish side took into account the concern of the Armenian colleagues, and "the Polish Foreign Ministry stated that they will continue to speak more constructively."