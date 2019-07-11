News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 11
USD
476.59
EUR
534.88
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.18
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.59
EUR
534.88
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.18
Show news feed
Armenian side expresses concern over statements by Polish FM in Baku
Armenian side expresses concern over statements by Polish FM in Baku
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

During the meeting in Warsaw, the question of the statements made by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland in Baku was discussed, Anush Begloyan, My Step bloc MP told reporters.

According to the deputy, the statement of the Polish Foreign Minister caused concern of the Armenian side.

“We had a meeting at the Polish Foreign Ministry, at which this issue was discussed, and the Armenian side presented its position,” said Begloyan.

 At the same time, the parliamentarian recalled that the head of the Foreign Ministry of Poland during his visit to Azerbaijan stated that Warsaw supports and respects the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, but did not mention the right of peoples to self-determination.

The deputy assured that the Polish side took into account the concern of the Armenian colleagues, and "the Polish Foreign Ministry stated that they will continue to speak more constructively."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
US House overwhelmingly passes Judy Chu Amendment calling for implementation of Royce-Engel Artsakh peace proposal
US House overwhelmingly passes amendment by Congresswoman Judy Chu supporting the deployment of gunfire locators…
 Armenia PM thanks Donald Tusk for EU position on Karabakh settlement
Nikol Pashinyan highlighted the importance of expanding relations with the EU countries…
 European Council President: Karabakh conflict does not have military solution
The EU continues to fully support the efforts of the Minsk Group Co-Chairs…
OSCE Mission will conduct monitoring on border of Artsakh and Azerbaijan
From the positions of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh, the monitoring will be conducted by Field Assistant...
 Donald Tusk: There is no military solution but only political settlement of Karabakh conflict
“Referring to stability in the region, we also discussed the unresolved Nagorno-Karabakh conflict…
 Armenia and Russia FMs discuss Artsakh issue
The sides discussed issues of Armenian-Russian allied relations, cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos