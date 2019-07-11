News
Thursday
July 11
News
Armenian PM: We have positive dynamics in tourism sector
Armenian PM: We have positive dynamics in tourism sector
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics


YEREVAN. – Positive movement was recorded in Armenia’s tourism sector this year, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said adding that during past six months tourists spent $120 million more than last year.

The data appeared thanks to the analysis of payments in restaurants and hotels made with bankcards issued abroad.

PM addressed head of National Security Service Artur Vanetsyan and police chief Valery Osipyan saying that the law and order is very important for tourists.

“Armenian citizens and tourists have to feel safe. This is important for further development of tourism,” he added.

Chairman of the Central Bank of Armenia Artur Javadryan presented some indicators related to tourism. Thus, the number of tourists grew by 12.3 percent or 85 thousands during the six months.

“Back in 2013 we conducted a research, which showed that each tourist spent around $730 in Armenia. The latest data shows that now it is around $880. The number of hotels grew by 300 as compared with 2013,” he added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
