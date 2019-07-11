Bright Armenia: Authorities are not actively cooperating with EU

Armenian authorities are not actively cooperating with EU, said Bright Armenia MP Arman Babajanyan on Thursday.

In particular, he noted that work with individual countries of the European Union is not carried out at a sufficient level.

“Poland is a prime example. We didn’t work with them as we should,” Babajanyan said.

The deputy noted that after 2013, when Armenia refused to ratify the Association Agreement with the EU, Brussels significantly weakened the pace and dynamics of cooperation with Yerevan. According to him, this process is still underway, and the pace of cooperation between Armenia and the EU continues to fall, which can not but cause some concern.

The deputy also spoke about his impressions in connection with the recent visit to Poland.

The parliamentarian also noted that, in his opinion, the Poles are not in a hurry to liberalize the visa regime with Armenia.