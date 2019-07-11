News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 11
USD
476.94
EUR
537.27
RUB
7.57
ME-USD
0.18
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.94
EUR
537.27
RUB
7.57
ME-USD
0.18
Show news feed
Catholicos of All Armenians receives Israel Ambassador
Catholicos of All Armenians receives Israel Ambassador
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians received today newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Israel to the Republic of Armenia Eliav Beletserkovsky (seat in Jerusalem) at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to the State of Israel Armen Smbatyan also attended the meeting.

The Catholicos of All Armenians congratulated the Ambassador on assuming office and expressed his kind wishes.

During the meeting, the parties touched upon the historic ties and commonalities between the two nations and the current relations between the two countries and talked about the major mission of the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem, the life of the Armenians of Israel and regional issues.

Expressing gratitude for the reception, Ambassador Belotserkovsky assured that, during his term of office, he will put in all his efforts for the strengthening and deepening of bilateral ties. He also emphasized that he is impressed by the history of Armenia, the Armenian people and their rich cultural heritage.

At the end of the meeting, His Holiness wished the Ambassador success.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Turkish Constitutional Court publishes text of ruling on impeding election of Armenian patriarch
“Under Turkish laws and patriarchate rules, a new patriarch cannot be elected…
Meeting is scheduled to set up initiative group to elect Patriarch of Constantinople
The Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople has sent an invitation to all the stakeholders…
 His Holiness Karekin II receives pilgrims of US Eastern Diocese
Giving his blessings to the US-based Armenians, the...
 His Holiness Karekin II receives participants of 5th International Medical Congress of Armenia
His Holiness expressed his joy for the fact that renowned Armenian doctors...
 Bishop Sahak Marshalian elected Locum Tenens of Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople
Archbishop Aram Ateshyan got 11 votes...
 His Holiness Karekin II receives "Moving towards Freedom and Peace" march organizers
The guests presented the main goals and ideas of the march, attaching...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos