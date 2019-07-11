Catholicos of All Armenians receives Israel Ambassador

His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians received today newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Israel to the Republic of Armenia Eliav Beletserkovsky (seat in Jerusalem) at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to the State of Israel Armen Smbatyan also attended the meeting.

The Catholicos of All Armenians congratulated the Ambassador on assuming office and expressed his kind wishes.

During the meeting, the parties touched upon the historic ties and commonalities between the two nations and the current relations between the two countries and talked about the major mission of the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem, the life of the Armenians of Israel and regional issues.

Expressing gratitude for the reception, Ambassador Belotserkovsky assured that, during his term of office, he will put in all his efforts for the strengthening and deepening of bilateral ties. He also emphasized that he is impressed by the history of Armenia, the Armenian people and their rich cultural heritage.

At the end of the meeting, His Holiness wished the Ambassador success.