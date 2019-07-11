News
Armenia Defense Minister receives NATO Special Operations Headquarters Commander
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenia’s Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan received today NATO Special Operations Headquarters Commander, Vice Admiral Colin Kilrain, who is on a working visit to Armenia from July 9 to 10.

As reported the Ministry of Defense, global and regional security, as well as the cooperation between NATO and the Armed Forces of  Armenia in the trainings of special significance units and in the field of exchange of experience were discussed during the meeting.

During the visit, Vice Admiral Colin Kilrain also had meetings with high-ranking servicemen of the Armed Forces of Armenia.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
