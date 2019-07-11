News
Karabakh President visits residential district construction site in Stepanakert
Karabakh President visits residential district construction site in Stepanakert
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Economics

President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Bako Sahakyan visited today the construction site for construction of a new residential district on Tumanyan Street in Stepanakert.

As reported the Central Information Department of the Office of the President of the Republic of Artsakh, the President was introduced to the construction works on the spot and assigned the heads of the interested organizations to complete those assignments properly.

The President was accompanied by Minister of State GrigoryMartirosyan and other officials.
