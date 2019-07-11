News
Dollar gains value in Armenia
Dollar gains value in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 476.94/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is up by AMD 0.35 from Wednesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 537.27 (up by 2.39), that of one British pound totaled AMD 597.89 (up by AMD 2.92), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.54 (up by AMD 0.09) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 231.47, AMD 21,594.84 and AMD 12,619.86, respectively.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
