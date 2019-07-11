Armenia President receives young Diaspora Armenians in Yerevan via AGBU programs

The presidential residence of the President of Armenia hosted today young Diaspora Armenians who are in Armenia through the Yerevan Summer Internship Program and the Musical Armenia Program of the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU), as reported the Staff of the President of Armenia.

During a cordial conversation with the young Diaspora Armenians, President Armen Sarkissian answered their questions that were particularly related to the vision for Armenia’s development, their bonds with the homeland, the President’s personal experience, etc.

“We need to have a vision for development. Our first step has to be to analyze and understand which direction the world will move in and where Armenia wants to be in this context and calculate the steps that need to be taken to be in the desired place. Having a vision is not enough, and it can only remain a dream, if we don’t have a strategy and an action plan,” the President said.

Armen Sarkissian viewed dialogue as an important factor for a common vision. “We need to talk and start exchanging ideas, as well as take into consideration the visions of Armenians living in Armenia, Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and other parts of the world. This will be a vision specifically for Armenia,” the President said, adding that what unites Armenians is the identity, history, family, culture and mission.

President Sarkissian viewed successes in several sectors (tourism, agriculture, high technologies) as important for advancement.

Addressing the young Diaspora Armenians, the President said the following: “In Armenia we need to do everything possible to make sure you make yourself at home you can return to, work in and make your contribution to at any moment, and there must not be hindrances. Consider Armenia your home, your land. However, you also have to be the best citizens of your countries of residence. So, I want you to make yourselves at home and feel that you are a part of our nation and our country.”