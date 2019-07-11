Armenia Prosecutor General discusses international cooperation in asset recovery

The delegation led by Prosecutor General of Armenia Artur Davtyan participated today in the session of the CIS Interstate Council on Combating Corruption in Minsk, as reported the news service of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia.
Issues related to international cooperation in asset recovery and the process of bringing the legislation of participating countries into compliance with the norms provided for in Chapter 5 (Asset Recovery) of the UN Convention on Corruption were among the issues discussed during the session.
Artur Davtyan particularly stated that the anti-corruption reforms in Armenia will lead to a sharp increase in the level of general development, democratization, as well as transparency, accountability and efficiency of the public administration system.
During the session held with the spirit of mutual understanding, confidence and constructive dialogue, the Council adopted a total of 10 decisions related to the results of implementation of the previous decisions adopted by the CIS Interstate Council on Combating Corruption and the concept paper on cooperation of the member states of the Interstate Council in the fight against corruption, as well as the actions envisaged for the upcoming year under the 2019-2023 Interstate Program for joint actions against crimes.
Highly appreciating the dynamics and effectiveness of the activities of the Interstate Council under the chairmanship of Prosecutor General of Armenia Artur Davtyan in the course of the past year, during the session, the chairmanship was transferred, as prescribed, to the Republic of Belarus.