ANCA: Judy Chu’s amendment is first pro-Artsakh policy measure adopted since 1998

Other than foreign assistance, the U.S. House has not considered and adopted a pro-Artsakh policy measure since 1998, spokesperson for the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) Elizabeth Chouldjian said on Facebook.
Her comment came after the U.S. House has overwhelmingly adopted the Chu Amendment endorsing the bipartisan Royce-Engel peace proposal for Artsakh.
“Rep. Judy Chu's measure builds on the thoughtful proposals by the former House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair (Ed Royce) and the current Committee Chair (Eliot Engel) to strengthen the Artsakh cease-fire - pull back snipers, deploy more OSCE monitors, and place gunfire locators on the line of contact - to show, unequivocally, who is breaking the peace. Armenia and Artsakh support the proposal. Azerbaijan does not,” Chouldjian said.
“Quite a bit of Azerbaijani lobby shenanigans to block the vote - but bi-partisan common sense prevailed. Sometimes, the system does work.”
ANCA Chairman Raffi Hamparian welcomed today’s historic U.S. House vote for peace.
“We want to thank Congresswoman Judy Chu for her relentless advocacy, Chairman McGovern for his thoughtful and principled leadership of the Rules Committee, Representatives Pallone and Schiff for serving as amendment cosponsors, and – of course – each and every one of the legislators who cast common sense votes for a stronger cease-fire and the promise of a durable and democratic peace between Artsakh and Azerbaijan.”