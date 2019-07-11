News
Ameriabank receives Euromoney Award for Excellence 2019 as Best Bank in Armenia
Ameriabank receives Euromoney Award for Excellence 2019 as Best Bank in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Ameriabank has received the Euromoney Award for Excellence 2019 as the Best Bank in Armenia. The award is a recognition of Ameriabank’s leadership in the market, sustainable growth and push for digital transformation. 

This reputable title is awarded to Ameriabank for the seventh time.

Euromoney Annual Awards for Excellence have been evaluating and acknowledging the best banks of the world for 28 years. 
The award was presented to Mr. Armen Aslanyan, Ameriabank’s authorized representative in UK, during the award ceremony in London.

For 50 years, Euromoney has been the leading publication for covering the growth of international finance. Over the past 12 months its coverage has included interviews with close to 100 bank CEOs, ministers of finance and central bank governors around the world.

Ameriabank is a dynamically developing bank and one of the major and most stable financial institutions   in Armenia. The first investment bank in Armenia, Ameriabank has been providing a large package of innovative banking services since 2007. Now Ameriabank CJSC is a universal bank offering corporate, investment and retail banking services in a comprehensive package of banking solutions. Ameriabank is the leading bank in Armenia as measured by all key financial indicators (assets, liabilities, loans portfolio, net profit and equity) according to the year 2018 reportable data.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
