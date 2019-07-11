Names of Armenia Supreme Judicial Council judge members announced

A while ago, the General Assembly of Judges summed up the results of the voting for judge candidates of the Supreme Judicial Council.
Judges of the Yerevan court of general jurisdiction Ruben Vardazaryan and Mesrop Makyan have been elected members of the Supreme Judicial Council.
Prior to the voting, Judge Nakhshun Tavaratsyan of the Court of Cassation, who had filed an application refusing to become a member of the Supreme Judicial Council nine months ago, took an oath to become a member of the Supreme Judicial Council during the Assembly’s session today.
The judges competing for the vacancies for judge members of the Supreme Judicial Council were 11 judges of the first instance court, including Davit Balayan, Anahit Tumanyan, Vahe Khalatyan, Gagik Hovhannisyan, Varduhi Hovnanyan, Simizar Hovsepyan, Argishti Ghazaryan, Mesrop Makyan, Suren Mnoyan, Ruben Vardazaryan and Yelena Kocharyan.