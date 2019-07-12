Trump rejects idea of citizenship question in US census

US President Donald Trump rejected the idea of including a citizenship question in the upcoming 2020 census. The head of the White House ordered the US Department of Commerce to collect all the available information on this matter from other departments of the country, the Voice of America reports.
Two weeks ago, the Supreme Court ruled against introducing a new question into the census for the first time in 70 years.
The decision states that the administration may offer other reasons, and Trump said last week that he was considering the possibility of introducing a new question by presidential decree.
The census of U.S. population exceeding 327 million has to start next April. The census has a key importance as the results affect distribution of 435 seats in the House according to the states, as well as the distribution of the federal assistance to the states.