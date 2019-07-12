News
Turkey receives first shipment of S-400 parts
Turkey receives first shipment of S-400 parts
Region:Turkey
Theme: Politics

Turkey has received the first shipment of parts for S-400 air defense missile systems, RIA Novosti reported quoting Turkey’s defense ministry.

“The delivery of the first shipment of parts of the S-400 long range regional air missile defence system began as of Jul 12, 2019 to Murted air base in Ankara,” Turkish  ministry said in a statement.

Turkey’s decision to purchase Russia-produced S-400 systems provoked an international scandal. The United States demanded that Turkey should reject the deal and purchase Patriot complex. Washington did not rule out the possibility of delaying or even canceling the supplies of F-35 fighter jets. Turkey has rejected any concessions.
