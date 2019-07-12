Armenia official: Operation of new power plant to reduce electricity price

YEREVAN. – The construction of a new power plant with a capacity of 250 MW in Yerevan will lead to a reduction in the electricity price by around 1-1.5 drams, head of the Public Services Regulatory Commission Garegin Baghramyan said.

He said the new station will replace the Hrazdan TPP, which is already quite old station with a low efficiency.

“This station has resources for a couple of years, and the new station will simply replace the old one. Once the construction of the new station is completed, the old one will be decommissioned. Hrazdan TPP generates electricity while covering the peaks of the schedule when there is a shortage of total electricity. The power plant produces electricity at a fairly high rate,” he explained.

The head of the Commission also noted that the efficiency of the new station will be 4% higher. This means that it will consume less fuel to produce one kilowatt of electricity, and, of course, cheaper electricity is obtained.