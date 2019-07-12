News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
July 12
USD
476.68
EUR
536.6
RUB
7.56
ME-USD
0.19
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
July 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.68
EUR
536.6
RUB
7.56
ME-USD
0.19
Show news feed
Deputy PM on Iranian gas: Actions have to stem from interests of Armenian citizens
Deputy PM on Iranian gas: Actions have to stem from interests of Armenian citizens
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – Armenian government's actions have to stem from the interests of the citizens, Deputy PM Mher Grigoryan said.

His remark came in response to comment on the accusations of lacking political will to purchase cheap Iranian natural gas.

Grigoryan emphasized that the issue of the Iranian natural gas must be discussed at the talks with the Russian side represented by Gazprom.

Price of Russian natural gas for Armenia has increased from $150 to $165 for 1,000 cubic meters since January 1, 2019.

In this regard Gazprom Armenia is discussing the matter of reducing the staff and optimization of expenses.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Deputy PM receives Masdar CEO-led delegation
During the meeting, Avinyan talked about...
 Armenia Deputy PM on Armenian-Russian talks over natural gas price
Armenia is still holding talks over the...
 Armenia official: Operation of new power plant to reduce electricity price
The new station will replace the Hrazdan TPP, which is already quite old station with a low efficiency...
 Construction of new power station launched in Yerevan
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attended the ceremony...
 Armenian security services' chief instructs to investigate causes of accident in power system
“Although there are already preliminary data, but deep research needs to be carried out…
 Working group set to investigate accident in energy system in Armenia
By the order of the minister, a working group was set up with the involvement of the energy sector…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos