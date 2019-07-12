Deputy PM on Iranian gas: Actions have to stem from interests of Armenian citizens

YEREVAN. – Armenian government's actions have to stem from the interests of the citizens, Deputy PM Mher Grigoryan said.

His remark came in response to comment on the accusations of lacking political will to purchase cheap Iranian natural gas.

Grigoryan emphasized that the issue of the Iranian natural gas must be discussed at the talks with the Russian side represented by Gazprom.

Price of Russian natural gas for Armenia has increased from $150 to $165 for 1,000 cubic meters since January 1, 2019.

In this regard Gazprom Armenia is discussing the matter of reducing the staff and optimization of expenses.