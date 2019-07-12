News
Armenian army's general staff deputy chief attends UN peacekeeping conference
Armenian army's general staff deputy chief attends UN peacekeeping conference
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

From July 10 to 11, Head of the Department of Military Preparedness-Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, Major-General Andranik Makaryan attended the United Nations Chiefs of Defense Staff Conference 2019: Generating Capabilities to Meet High-Performance Requirements.

The aim of the conference is to centralize the efforts of countries providing forces to UN peacekeeping forces to solve problems more effectively.

During the conference, Major-General Andranik Makaryan confirmed Armenia’s commitment to support UN peacekeeping missions and prepare the forces in line with the newly adopted approaches.

Major-General Makaryan also had bilateral working discussions with his counterparts from Georgia, Belarus, Russia, Greece and Cyprus.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
