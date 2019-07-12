Armenia Deputy PM receives Masdar CEO-led delegation

Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan received today the delegation led by Chief Executive Officer of Masdar (Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company) Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi.

Greeting the guests, Tigran Avinyan expressed certainty that Armenia and the United Arab Emirates are starting cooperation on a new page and, in this context, attached importance to the cooperation established between Masdar and Armenia’s State Interest Fund.

Expressing gratitude for the reception, Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi said there are great opportunities for enhancement of the relations between the two countries and Masdar wants to help Armenia achieve its goals for development of the energy sector.

During the meeting, Avinyan talked about Armenia’s potential for renewable energy and the opportunities for investments in the sector, as well as Armenia’s role in the energy system in the region.

Later, the Deputy Prime Minister attended the signing of a memorandum of cooperation between Masdar and Armenia’s State Interest Fund.