UN Representative: Armenia shares burden of solving global issue of refugees

There are more than 70,000,000 migrants in the world, of which 25,000,000 are refugees. This is what Representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Anna-Karin Öst told journalists at the National Assembly today.

Moreover, she stated that half of those refugees are children and teens under the age of 18.

Anna-Karin Öst stated that Armenia shares the burden of solving the global issue of refugees and attached importance to the role of Armenia in receiving refugees.

The UN Representative declared that the Program of the Government of Armenia clearly states that it is envisaged to improve and simplify the procedure for granting asylum, as well as provide assistance to and ensure integration for those who have already received asylum in Armenia.

Anna-Karin Öst also touched upon the problems related to stateless persons.