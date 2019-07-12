Armenia State Migration Service head on refugees' integration

Armenia needs to understand what kind of an integration policy it needs. This is what Head of Armenia’s State Migration Service Armen Ghazaryan declared during a conference devoted to the issues of refugees and asylum seekers and the possible solutions to those issues at the National Assembly today.
According to him, there are different approaches to the method of integration of refugees.
Ghazaryan pointed out several issues, stressing the issue of a concept paper on refugees’ integration. According to him, the concept paper adopted three years ago is rather restricted.
Ghazaryan says the second issue is related to the properties of refugees and displaced persons.
“In this regard, the biggest problem is the problem with providing people forcefully displaced from Azerbaijan with homes. The government expressed the commitment to solve the problem and made an attempt, but it didn’t solve the issue completely,” the official emphasized.
In addition, Ghazaryan believes it is necessary to understand how the laws have to be in general and how localization should be within the scope of the Geneva Convention.