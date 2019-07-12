News
Friday
July 12
Alan Duncan visits Armenian Embassy, leaves note following death of Arman Kirakossian
Alan Duncan visits Armenian Embassy, leaves note following death of Arman Kirakossian
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Minister of State for Europe and the Americas of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office of the United Kingdom Alan Duncan visited the Embassy of the Republic of Armenia in the United Kingdom and left a note in the mourning register opened on the occasion of the death of Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia Arman Kirakossian. This is what Alan Duncan tweeted.

“I attended the Armenian Embassy today to sign their book of condolence following the sad death of Armenian Ambassador to the UK Dr Arman Kirakossian. I offered sympathy and condolences on behalf of Her Majesty’s Government,” he wrote.
This text available in   Հայերեն
