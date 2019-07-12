Armenian army's general staff chief on agreement for Four-Day Artsakh War

The Armenian army’s general staff doesn’t issue unlawful orders. If there was a wrong decision, we’ll fix it through a court ruling. This is what Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia Artak Davtyan told journalists today, talking about the employee of the Ministry of Defense who has sued Artak Davtyan.
When asked if the Four-Day Artsakh War of April 2016 was agreed upon, Davtyan said an investigative committee has been set up to give the answers to such questions.
When asked if has doubts about a conspiratorial war, he said he doesn’t have such information.