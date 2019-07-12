Armenia President receives representatives of Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received today the delegation of Masdar (Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company) led by CEO Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, as reported the Department of Public Relations of the Staff of the President of Armenia.
During his visit to the United Arab Emirates in the beginning of this year, President Armen Sarkissian had also paid a visit to Masdar and Masdar City in Abu Dhabi, discussed and reached agreements on possible cooperation, and today, the first steps are being taken.
President Sarkissian welcomed the signing of a memorandum of mutual understanding on cooperation between Masdar and the State Interest Fund of Armenia in the renewable energy sector.
“I am very glad that today Masdar signed a document by which it is planning to make a large investment in the renewable energy sector in Armenia. I believe our visit to the UAE was fruitful, and this is just the beginning.”
The President expressed confidence that there will be more and perhaps bigger projects.
CEO of Masdar Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi viewed the President’s visit to the UAE as effective for both countries and said the signing of a memorandum of mutual understanding was the first step towards implementation of the agreements reached during the visit.