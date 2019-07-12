Armenia Parliament Speaker-led delegation to leave for US on working visit

From July 14 to 18, the delegation led by Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will be on a working visit to Washington DC, from July 19 to 21 — Boston and from July 25 to 26 — New York, as reported the news service of the National Assembly of Armenia. The delegation comprises Head of the Armenia-US Friendship Group of the National Assembly of Armenia, head of the My Step parliamentary faction Lilit Makunts; head of the Bright Armenia faction Edmon Marukyan; secretary of the Prosperous Armenia faction Arman Abovyan and Deputy Chair of the Standing Committee on State and Legal Affairs Anna Karapetyan.