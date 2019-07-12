News
Second Armenia President's attorneys file cassation appeals
Second Armenia President's attorneys file cassation appeals
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The attorneys of second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan filed yesterday cassation appeals to eliminate the preventive measure remand chosen for Kocharyan, as reported on the Facebook page of the attorneys of second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan.

“Let us mention that the deadline for appealing to the Court of Cassation was yesterday. The attorneys have filed two appeals against the decision rendered by the Criminal Court of Appeal.

Let us remind that on June 25, the Criminal Court of Appeal, under the chairmanship of Judge Armen Danielyan, upheld the appeals of the prosecutor, the injured party and the latter’s representative Seda Safaryan.

By its decision, the court eliminated the personal pledge by the former and incumbent presidents of Artsakh as a preventive measure for Robert Kocharyan and decided to apply remand as a preventive measure,” the attorneys’ message reads.
Հայերեն
