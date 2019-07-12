Yerevan celebrates Bastille Day

On July 12, Yerevan celebrated Bastille Day, France’s national day with an event (photo report).

Among the attendees were representatives of diplomatic missions to Armenia, Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan, MPs, as well as members of the French community in Armenia and several guests.

In his speech, Ambassador of France to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte stated that the changes taking place in Armenia symbolize the start of a new phase in the relations between France and Armenia. He also welcomed French companies making investments in Armenia, contributing to the country’s economic growth, creating jobs and paying taxes in Armenia.

The French Ambassador also expressed gratitude to his Armenian colleagues contributing to the enhancement of the relations between France and Armenia. “The relations between France and Armenia are unique. They come from the heart. Be certain that we are touched by your love for France, our values, culture and language. Be rest assured that France will always stand by the side of the Armenian people and will protect you within the United Nations, the European Union and as a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group,” he declared.

In his turn, Mher Grigoryan stressed how importance France is to Armenia, including as a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group for the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. He also emphasized that Armenia attaches special importance to France’s decision to declare April 24th as a Day of Remembrance of the Armenian Genocide.