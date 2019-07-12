Armenia PM, President attend Requiem Service for Arman Kirakossian

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and President Armen Sarkissian attended today the Requiem Service for Ambassador Arman Kirakossian and expressed their condolences to Kirakossian’s family and relatives.
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan, Minister of Finance Atom Janjughazyan, as well as current and former MPs had also come to pay their respects.
Zohrab Mnatsakanyan told journalists that the diplomat’s death is a great personal loss for him and that Arman Kirakossian’s example needs to serve as a benchmark for Armenia’s diplomats. “I take pride in the fact that such a friendship was established over the years. Arman Kirakossian’s death is also a great loss in the field of diplomacy since he was one of the best members of a family of diplomats.”
On July 6, 2019, Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Arman Kirakossian passed away. He was 63 years old.