Yerevan celebrates Bastille Day

Armenia PM and wife attend Yerevan Junior Symphony Orchestra's concert

Turkish citizen sues author, publishing editor of book "The Armenian Genocide and Islam"

Henri Arslanian: Armenia should focus on new opportunities of blockchain technology

Second Armenia President's attorneys file cassation appeals

Armenia State Migration Service head on refugees' integration

Armenia PM, President attend Requiem Service for Arman Kirakossian

Armenia Parliament Speaker-led delegation to leave for US on working visit

Armenia President receives representatives of Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company

Artsakh MFA: Baku uses Dilham Askerov, Shahbaz Guliyev as part of policy aimed at inciting hatred against Armenians

Anti-Corruption Policy Council holds first session chaired by Armenia PM

Armenian army's general staff chief on agreement for Four-Day Artsakh War

Alan Duncan visits Armenian Embassy, leaves note following death of Arman Kirakossian

Armenia Ambassador, Iraq Planning Minister discuss cooperation

Armenia President awards Robert Joseph Dole Order of Honor

UN Representative: Armenia shares burden of solving global issue of refugees

Armenia Parliament hosting conference devoted to refugees and asylum seekers

Armenian army's general staff deputy chief attends UN peacekeeping conference

Deputy PM on Iranian gas: Actions have to stem from interests of Armenian citizens

Armenia Deputy PM receives Masdar CEO-led delegation

Armenia PM receives Amber Capital representatives

Armenia Deputy PM on Armenian-Russian talks over natural gas price

Police release ex-Yerevan council member

Armenia teen injured in Georgia car accident regains consciousness

Former MP: Four-Day Artsakh War committee needs to examine Pashinyan's statement

Armenia President hosts Asmik Grigorian, Constantine Orbelian

Political party: Armenian authorities creating dividing lines within society

Commission dealing with probe in April 2016 war will work hard in summer and fall

Armenian parliamentary delegation to visit US

Turkey receives first shipment of S-400 parts

Armenia official: Operation of new power plant to reduce electricity price

Armenia’s National Security Service prevents meth and ecstasy trafficking cases

PM: Processing industry, hi-tech is Armenia's future

Construction of new power station launched in Yerevan

2 killed in Yerevan car crash (PHOTO)

Henri Arslanian to moderate panel at Yerevan-hosted WCIT 2019

Trump rejects idea of citizenship question in US census

US House passes Sherman's amendment blocking transfer of US defense articles to Baku

Armenia Ambassador Arman Kirakossian posthumously awarded Order of Honor

Armenian FM: Turkey poses threat to Armenia's security

Armenia Prosecutor General discusses international cooperation in asset recovery

Karabakh MFA welcomes adoption of amendment submitted by US Congresswoman Judy Chu

His Holiness Aram I visits Armenian spiritual centers in Northern Cyprus

Armenia High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs on Diaspora, repatriation, citizenship

Ameriabank receives Euromoney Award for Excellence 2019 as Best Bank in Armenia

Names of Armenia Supreme Judicial Council judge members announced

Armenia President receives young Diaspora Armenians in Yerevan via AGBU programs

Courtyard by Marriott Hotel to be built in central Yerevan

Man killed in explosion in Kotayk province

ANCA: Judy Chu’s amendment is first pro-Artsakh policy measure adopted since 1998

Sixth victim in tragic Armenia car accident identified

Armenia Ambassador: It is necessary to talk to, not about Nagorno-Karabakh

EU Court lifts sanctions against Ukranian ex-President Yanukovych

Gunshots fired near Yerevan's Surmalu Trade Center, man transferred to hospital

Results of first flow of “Armath” summer technocamp summer up in Dilijan (PHOTO)

Armenia MFA responds to MP in regard to Schengen visa issue

Powers of Artsakh Attorney General completed ahead of schedule

Dollar gains value in Armenia

Armenia Deputy PM to be on leave for 8 days

Armenian PM: We have positive dynamics in tourism sector

Armenia Justice Minister discusses draft Anti-Corruption Strategy with civil society representatives

EU may impose sanctions on Turkey for exploration in Cyprus waters

US may ease sanctions against North Korea

Karabakh President visits residential district construction site in Stepanakert

Armenian PM: We have to free traffic from worst offender drivers

Armenia President's Staff has new deputy chief

Embassy: No Armenians affected by storm in Halkidiki

Armenia Ambassador presents Letters of Credence to Canada's Governor General

Armenia Ambassador to US meets with New York's Congressman Anthony Brindisi

Armenia MOD refutes disinformation from Azerbaijan once again

Armenia Penitentiary Service has new head

Armenia Defense Minister receives NATO Special Operations Headquarters Commander

Catholicos of All Armenians receives Israel Ambassador

Armenian security services' chief instructs to investigate causes of accident in power system

Armenia-China visa regime to be lifted

Bright Armenia: Authorities are not actively cooperating with EU

OSCE monitoring on border of Artsakh and Azerbaijan

Armenian side expresses concern over statements by Polish FM in Baku

Tusk: Collapse of Soviet Union was positive development for Russians as well

11 killed in Afrin car bomb blast

MP: Karabakh settlement, liberalization of visa regime with Armenia discussed in Poland

New US ambassador to Turkey arrives in Ankara

Iranian permanent representative says IAEA meeting bring no results for US

Turkish Constitutional Court publishes text of ruling on impeding election of Armenian patriarch

Government grants privileges to 2 companies: Investment volume is about AMD 16 billion

Working group set to investigate accident in energy system in Armenia

Armenia PM: Pensions to rise by 10% in Armenia from January 1, 2020

Meeting is scheduled to set up initiative group to elect Patriarch of Constantinople

Newspaper: EU puts forward demands for visa liberalization

Oil prices are rising

Unknown man tries to enter Buckingham Palace

US House overwhelmingly passes Judy Chu Amendment calling for implementation of Royce-Engel Artsakh peace proposal

US Senate submits bill to revise relations with Saudi Arabia

Mitsubishi Motors shares teaser of modernized SUV Pajero Sport

Former Armenia justice minister's father dies at 77

Israel Ambassador hopes economic zone not far from Gyumri becomes a success

Armenia government holds special session

Discussions over Israeli national detained in Armenia continue

Armenia Ombudsman receives OSCE/ODIHR delegation

Child injured from accident in Georgia being transferred to Armenia