News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
July 13
USD
476.68
EUR
536.6
RUB
7.56
ME-USD
0.19
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
July 13
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.68
EUR
536.6
RUB
7.56
ME-USD
0.19
Show news feed
Armenia PM, President attend Requiem Service for Arman Kirakossian
Armenia PM, President attend Requiem Service for Arman Kirakossian
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and President Armen Sarkissian attended today the Requiem Service for Ambassador Arman Kirakossian and expressed their condolences to Kirakossian’s family and relatives.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan, Minister of Finance Atom Janjughazyan, as well as current and former MPs had also come to pay their respects.

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan told journalists that the diplomat’s death is a great personal loss for him and that Arman Kirakossian’s example needs to serve as a benchmark for Armenia’s diplomats. “I take pride in the fact that such a friendship was established over the years. Arman Kirakossian’s death is also a great loss in the field of diplomacy since he was one of the best members of a family of diplomats.”

On July 6, 2019, Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Arman Kirakossian passed away. He was 63 years old.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Ambassador Arman Kirakossian posthumously awarded Order of Honor
President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed today a...
 Armenian Ambassador to UK Arman Kirakossian dies
He was appointed to this post in November 2018...
 Armenia Ambassador to Turkmenistan dies suddenly
By the decree of the President of Armenia of 19 November 2018...
 Grace Kelly’s granddaughter ties the knot in Monaco
Charlotte Casiraghi, 32, has married film producer fiancé Dimitri Rassam, 37…
 Armenia PM has phone conversation with Henrikh Mkhitaryan
I told Henrikh that we Armenians admire and...
 "The Road to Success": Sonia Urtsian
After receiving positive feedback in France, this year...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos