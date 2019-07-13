Newspaper: Why is Armenia Parliament speaker heading to US?

YEREVAN. – A delegation from Armenia, and led by National Assembly speaker Ararat Mirzoyan, on Sunday will head for the United States, Zhamanak (Time) newspaper reported.
“During the visit a meeting is planned with the Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues. A meeting is planned [also] with Senate Republican [Party] Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, as well as Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi.
“Mirzoyan may say that this is an extremely important visit, and after the visit, speak about its usefulness and productiveness. But from the outset it is clear that such visits are rather touristic and have no operational significance for Armenia,” Zhamanak wrote.