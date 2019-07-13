Members of 2 US Senate committees urge Trump to impose sanctions on Turkey for acquisition of Russian S-400s

In response to news that Turkey began receiving the first shipment of the Russian S-400 surface-to-air-missile system, US Senators Bob Menendez and Jim Risch, ranking member and chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and Jack Reed and Jim Inhofe, ranking member and chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, on Friday released a statement.
“By accepting delivery of the S-400 from Russia, [Turkish] President [Recep Tayyip] Erdogan has chosen a perilous partnership with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin at the expense of Turkey’s security, economic prosperity and the integrity of the NATO alliance,” the statement reads, in part. “On a strong bipartisan basis, Congress has made it clear that there must be consequences for President Erdogan’s misguided S-400 acquisition, a troubling signal of strategic alignment with Putin’s Russia and a threat to the F-35 program. As a result, we urge [US] President [Donald] Trump to fully implement sanctions [on Turkey] as required by law under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act.
“Additionally, while all F-35 material deliveries remain indefinitely suspended, we call on the [US] Department of Defense to proceed with the termination of Turkey’s participation in the F-35 program.”