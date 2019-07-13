2 of injured in tragic road accident on Armenia bridge are in critical but stable condition (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – The health condition of Ruzanna Hakobyan and Gagik Ghukasyan, who were injured in the tragic accident on Armenia’s Yerevan-Yeraskh motorway on July 6, remains critical but stable, and they are conscious and able to breathe on their own. Karine Babayan, head of the Department of Burns at Yerevan Research Center of Radiation Medicine and Burns—where these injured are being treated—told this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.
She noted that these patients are currently in the poisoning phase.
“Gagik’s respiratory tract, head, upper limbs of his face were burned,” Babayan said. “And in addition to those parts of her body, Ruzanna’s back and lower limbs [were burned].”
Hakobyan, 37, and Ghukasyan, 28, are from Surenavan village.
As reported earlier, two cars and a passenger van collided in Ararat Province on July 6, on Zod Bridge.
As a result, 6 people were killed and 13 others were injured and hospitalized.
And one of the injured, Tsaghik Hambardzumyan, 20, died in hospital four days after the accident.