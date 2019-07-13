Armenia PM’s spokesperson attends Eastern Partnership 10th anniversary international conference in Georgia

Vladimir Karapetyan, Press Secretary of the Prime Minister of Armenia, on Thursday and Friday participated in an international conference dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the Eastern Partnership, in Batumi, Georgia.
At this event’s the final discussion, entitled “Eastern Partnership 2020,” Karapetyan spoke about the revolution in Armenia, its causes, and the radical changes that have occurred in the country’s domestic politics as a result of democratic processes.
On the margins of this international conference, Vladimir Karapetyan also had several of bilateral working meetings.
During the talks with Georgian officials, the sides touched upon Armenian-Georgian relations and the events planned for the development of bilateral ties.
Karapetyan and Dirk Lorenz, European Commission Deputy Head of Eastern Partnership Bilateral Division, discussed the implementation of the programs that are envisaged within the framework of EU-Armenia cooperation.
During the meeting with the Ambassador of the Netherlands to Armenia, Johannes Douma, the sides exchanged views on bilateral relations as well as on contacts between the respective departments of the two countries within the framework of visa liberalization. The Dutch ambassador noted that there is a positive attitude towards Armenia in the Netherlands, and underscored, in particular, the importance of respective effective and close cooperation between the migration services of the two countries.
During his talk with Swedish ambassador to Armenia Ulrik Tideström, Karapetyan touched upon the prospects for bilateral cooperation in several domains. The ambassador, for his part, spoke warmly about Armenian National Assembly speaker Ararat Mirzoyan’s visit to Sweden and the meetings that were convened.
During his stay in Batumi, Vladimir Karapetyan also visited the Consulate General of Armenia in Batumi, the Holy Savior Armenian Church, and the Alexander Mantashyants Educational, Cultural, and Youth Center.