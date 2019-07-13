News
15-year-old Armenia boy drowns in river after saving his friend
15-year-old Armenia boy drowns in river after saving his friend
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. -- A 15-year-old Armenian boy drowned in Arpa River in Armenia’s Vayots Dzor province trying to save his friend.

On that day Alen Sargsyan and his friends went to swim. Alen tried to ask his parent’s permission, but went to the river without getting it. He phonce them from the site apologizing for going to the river without their permission.

The flow took one of the boys, and Alen hurried to help a friend in need. He was able to keep him afloat until the other guys came. However, Alen himself could not fight the flow.

Rescuers discovered the body of the deceased teen in the evening. According to classmates, Alen was one of the most intelligent students of the school, his friends and teachers loved him.

 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
